Obituary: Betty J. Thompson, 61, Bardstown

Betty J. Thompson, 61, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born in Louisville on Jan. 13, 1958, to the late Ray and Viola Mae (Howard) Willock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Thompson; one son, Paul Cesler; and five siblings, Roy Willock, Sue Webb, Ronnie Willock, Ralph Willock and Shirley Wilder.

She is survived by six daughters, Billie Jo Thompson, Rebecca Goodwin (Travis), Rhonda Willock, Patty Green (Kristie), Christina Thompson and Ashley Thompson; four sons, Robert Green, Kelly Thompson, Charles Thompson Jr. (Joy) and Andrew Thompson; five sisters, Pat Loveland (Gerald), Essie Blazer (Denny), Mary Hightower, Tina Ritter and Peggy Shelton (Jack); three brothers, Raymond Willock, Robert Willock (Sandra), and Roger Willock (Colleen); 29 grandchildren with two more on the way; onegreat-granddaughter, Caroline Grace Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

