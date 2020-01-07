Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 6-7, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Michael Anthony Ryan, 41, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Holly Marie Ray, 55, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Michael Rust, 41, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts).

Gerald Anthony Nelson Jr, 30, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense).

Dennis Wayne Kliessendorff, 44, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.