Nelson County Community Calendar

Week of Jan. 20-26, 2020

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, noon-1:30 p.m. — 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, sponsored by The Concerned Parents of Nelson County , St. Monica Catholic Church, 407 S. Third St., Bardstown.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 9 a.m. — Nelson Fiscal Court, 2nd floor Old Courthouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, noon — Bardstown City Schools Board of Education meeting, Central Office.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 5:30 p.m. — Nelson County Schools Board of Education regular meeting, Central Office.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 6:30 p.m. — Historic Review Board monthly meeting, city council chambers.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 6-9:30 p.m. — Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner, Kreso’s Restaurant, 218 N. Third St.

