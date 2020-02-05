Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 4-5, 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Troy Dale Stone, 40, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; no insurance; no insurance card; no seat belts; careless driving; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $10,000.
Karisha Marie Lewis, 40, Louisville, theft or receipt of stolen credit/debit card. No bond listed.
Heather Renee Cronen, 33, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Bobby Joe Barnes, 39, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Amanda Lucille Swift, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Maceo Lee Tucker, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000. No bond listed.
Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). No bond listed.
Korisha Marie Cissell, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed.
Jason Brian Cambron, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.
Jerry Brandon Parkerson, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of marijuana (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); no registration plates; no registration receipt. No bond listed.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Del Patrick Creason, 50, receiving stolen property under $500. No bond listed.
-30-