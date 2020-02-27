Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Timothy Keith Johnson, 38, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $385.
Tina Marie Jarvis, 43, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Mary Beth Mattingly, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 27, Mount Washington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500.
Dustin Baxter, 43, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; contempt of court; no registration plates; no insurance; probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $7,254.75.
Bobby Darryl Cornish, 55, Bardstown, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed.
Shanna Marie Peake, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
