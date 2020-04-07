Posted by admin

Obituary: Catherine Leora Bickett, 90, Raywick

Catherine Leora Bickett, 90, of Raywick, died on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Holy Cross. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Eugene Bickett; one son, William Arnold Bickett; three grandchildren; her father, Charles William Mattingly; her mother, Mary Augustine Nalley Mattingly Hutchins; her stepfather, Joseph Gonza Hutchins; three sisters, Clara Jean Bevins, Mary Elizabeth Sims and infant Bartholene Hutchins; eight brothers, infant Theodore Mattingly, Ishmael Mattingly, Zack Mattingly, Bill Mattingly, Elmer Hutchins, Hubert Hutchins, Charles Hutchins and Kenneth Hutchins.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Thompson (Harold) of Raywick and Ruthie Kelty (Frank) of Mount Washington; three sons, David Bickett (Callie Smock) of St. Francis, Ricky Bickett (Kathy Gentry) of Raywick and Jerry Bickett (Rebecca) of New Hope; 21 grandchildren; one brother, John “Tommy” Hutchins (Catherine Rose) of Springfield; and 21 great-grandchildren.

The private funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. David Naylor officiating. Burial is in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

A private prayer service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the funeral home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Joe Mike LaRue, Jordan Hardesty, Neal Hardesty, Nathan Larue, Taylor Hardesty and Zane Hardesty. Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Bickett, Chris Mattingly, Jonathan Bickett and Israel LaRue.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

