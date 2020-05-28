Posted by admin

Obituary: Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, Louisville

Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home. He was a mechanic for All Around Truck and Trailer Repair.

DERRICK CURTIS JOHNSON JR.

He was preceded in death by his children’s mother, Brittany Dawn Beard; one grandfather, Charles William Johnson, Sr.; one nephew, William Joseph Cooper and one niece, Terra Rose Cooper.

Survivors include his father, Charles William Johnson Jr. (Rose Etta); his mother, Brinda Johnson; two sons, Derrick Curtis Johnson Jr. and Blake Jayden Johnson; one daughter, Leigha Nichole Johnson; five sisters, Crystal Marie England, Michelle Lea Bucklew, Stephanie Lynn Johnson, Christina Renae Johnson and Ashley Nicole Cooper; and one brother, Andrew Grant Johnson.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home of Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-