Obituary: Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, 25, Lebanon

Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, 25, of Lebanon, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington. He was born Dec. 24, 1994, in Marion County. He attended St. Augustine School and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of St. Augustine Catholic church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the “gift of life” as a registered organ donor.

Survivors include his grandparents who raised him, Frank and Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea Childers and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Ga.; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, and Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips, all of Grayson, Ga.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Bill Bowling officating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer servicee with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating.

Pallbearers are Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle and Joey Warren.

Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

