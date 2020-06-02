Posted by admin

One dead in single-vehicle crash Monday night on Lawrenceburg Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 1, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Northeast Nelson Fire Department and Nelson County EMS responded Monday night about 8:50 p.m. for a single vehicle accident reported in the area of 2910 Lawrenceburg Road. The first firefighters on the scene found pickup truck had run off the roadway and struck a tree. The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Lawrenceburg Road was closed while first-responders worked the accident scene. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

-30-