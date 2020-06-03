Nelson County Jail Logs — June 1-2, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Jesse Allen Price, 35, Defoe, leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; wanton endangerment, second-degree. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.