Nelson County Jail Logs — June 1-2, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Jagger Rodney Carden, 18, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree. No bond listed.
Rachel Ann Jordan, 35, Bardstown, probation violation for misdemeanor offense. Bond is $5,000.
James Michael Harrell, 66, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed.
Quinton Domnick Poynter, 30, Bardstown, criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.
Monday, June 1, 2020
Ann Marie Dearinger, 38, New Hope, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed.
Roger Lee Davis, 38, Bardstown, non-paymnet of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $233.
Jesse Allen Price, 35, Defoe, leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; wanton endangerment, second-degree. No bond listed.
