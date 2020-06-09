Posted by admin

Bluegrass Parkway shut down following single-vehicle fatal crash near Exit 21

NC GAZEETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 8, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has shut down the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the Bluegrass Parkway for an injury accident with multiple injuries and a fatality.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:33 p.m. for an injury accident near Exit 21, the New Haven Road exit.

According to initial reports, a silver SUV with Tennessee plates was traveling westbound near Exit 21 when it crossed the parkway and ran off the eastbound lanes, going over a guard rail before coming to a stop on its side at the bottom of an embankment.

Four people were believed injured in the crash, including a child of unknown age. One person was declared dead at the scene.

The Bluegrass Parkway lanes were shut down to allow first responders to respond and for investigation of the accident scene.

Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Fire Department responded to the crash. EMS treated the injured at the scene before they were transported to a number of area hospitals.

The eastbound lanes of the parkway and one westbound lane are expected to remain closed until about midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

-30-