Obituary: Hazel Marie Hibbs, 84, Cox’s Creek

Hazel Marie Hibbs, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born January 24, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hibbs; and four brothers, James Booher, Kyle Booher, Harley Booher and Gary Booher.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Timmy) Hibbs Mudd of Bardstown and Trudy (Ross) Dennis of Cox’s Creek; one son, Donnie Hibbs both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Michael Mudd, Rosanne Mudd Miles, Gayle Mattingly, April Hibbs, and Scott Hibbs; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Cox’s Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

