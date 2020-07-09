Posted by admin

Obituary: Joshua David Miller, 17, Lebanon

Joshua David Miller, 17, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Versailles. He was born May 22, 2003, in Lebanon. He enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, going to church, and spending time with his girlfriend, Ava Caldwell. He was also a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Jennifer (Timmy) Stumph of Lebanon; his father and stepmother, Scottie (Jessie) Miller of Lebanon; six sisters, Kaitlyn Stumph, Jordan Miller, Faith Sprowles and Grace Sprowles, all of Lebanon, and Madison Miller and Lydia Miller, both of Stanton; five brothers, Cody Stumph and Jonathon Sprowles, both of Lebanon, Caleb Miller of Michigan, Levi Miller of Lexington and Miller of Stanton; his maternal grandmother, Lisa Burress of Campbellsville; his maternal grandfather, David Couture of Bradfordsville; his paternal grandparents, Danny and Arlene Miller of Lexington; his stepgrandparents, Clifford and Darlene Stumph of Lebanon; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation is 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon. A private memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form on contributions to Family Fellowship Youth of Lebanon.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is restricted to 50 percent capacity. Visitors paying their respects will be asked to wait during busy period until others leave before entering the funeral home. We encourage the public to wear facemasks, hand washing and practice social distancing.

The Bosley Funeral Home of Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

