Obituary: Kevin ‘Kev’ Joseph Cooper, 43, Bardstown

Kevin “Kev” Joseph Cooper, 43, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born June 1, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 1241 of Bardstown. Hen was the adored Opa of Hadley and she was the highlight of his life. He will be deeply missed, not only for being the comical light to our lives but also for his generosity and willingness to give unconditionally to all.

He was preceded him in death by his father, Timothy Lynn Cooper; his grandparents, John and Mary Dale Maloney, Mary Catherine Stewart and Mamaw Knight; his father-in-law, Bill Hamilton; one uncle, Darryl Stewart (Carol); one aunt, Deborah Mcintosh; two brothers by heart, Eddie Mullins and Jason Thixton; and one nephew, Brandon Rodenburg.

His is survived by his Fu Bear, Susan Cooper; thee children, Makayla Cooper, Todd Cooper (Heather Conkle) and Lane Cooper (Bayleigh); bonus children, Adriana “Dez” Mendez, Nathan Bowman, Jessica and Kandace Mullins and Tanner Cheatham; his parents, William and Denise Maloney and Kathy Cooper; 10 siblings, Shannon Jett (Keith), Paula Poo, Tim Cooper (Tracy), Allen Cooper (Angie), Dalynn Rodenburg, Ron Szelle (Amber), Kristina Van der Weide (Jerry), Nathan Szelle (Jessica), Kyle Cooper (Heather) and Krystle Van Slyke (Eric); one granddaughter, Hadley Marie Walsh; three bonus grandchildren, Khippy, Rhett and Kaine; nieces and nephews, Justin Jett (Carli), Nathan Bowman (Andrea), Jacob Jett, Kaden and Kenzie Cooper, Emily and Austin Peek, Anthony Bell; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Wyatt Bowman, Killian, Jameson and Rayna Jett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Christy Peek (Jeff), Deborah Elzey, Mark Elzey (Jackie), Brooke Harris (Jake) and William Hamilton; his cherished friends, John Masden, Wayne Rogers and Dennis Hall; his fur babies, Jake and Moe; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020,, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service. The Rev. Jewel Brock will conduct the prayer and funeral services.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Education Fund for Hadley Marie Walsh.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

