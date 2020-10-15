Posted by admin

Get ready to bid at the 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction 1 p.m. Sunday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 — The 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction begins Sunday, Oct. 18th at 1 p.m. only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com, and also on the WBRT Facebook page.

The auction this year is once again being hosted by Conway-Heaton on North Third Street in Bardstown.

You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”

The complete list of available items is found below. You can also download a PDF copy of the list by clicking here.

Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday, Bid early, bid often!

-30-