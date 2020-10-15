Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Posted by

Get ready to bid at the 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction 1 p.m. Sunday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 — The 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction begins Sunday, Oct. 18th at 1 p.m. only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com, and also on the WBRT Facebook page.

The auction this year is once again being hosted by Conway-Heaton on North Third Street in Bardstown.

You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”

The complete list of available items is found below. You can also download a PDF copy of the list by clicking here.

Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday, Bid early, bid often!

60th Annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club Radio Auction List of Major & Regular Items

  
           
   

DONOR

 MAJOR AUCTION ITEMS

VALUE
           

M1

Affordable Truss Inc

$250 gift certificate

$250.00

M2

Anytime Fitness

6 months membership- new member

$210.00

M3

Bardstown Mills

12 50# Bags of Sweet Grain 12%

$113.00

M4

Bardstown Tourist Commission

$100 gift check for use at any Chamber member business

$100.00

M5

Bernheim Arboretum

One year family membership- I’ll pick it

$120.00

M6

Boone’s Butcher Shop

$500 Gift Card

$500.00

M7

Bullitt’s Winery & Bistro

Gift Basket

$100.00

M8

Buzick Lumber and Home

Mirror with wood frame

$150.00

M9

Cecil Family Eye Care

Sunglasses

$180.00

M10

Clark Jewelers, Inc.

Diamond earrings

$100.00

M11

Doe Valley Golf Course

Annual Membership for 2019

$250.00

M12

Donan, Thomas Atty

View of Wrapping Street” framed print by Paul Sawyier #333 Plate 1 1968 Kentucky Historical Society

$300.00

M13

GBA Printing

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

M14

Hampton Inn

Certificate for One Nights Stay

$125.00

M15

Haydon Materials

One Single Axle Load (10 tons) of Dense Grade Aggregate Stone

$100.00

M16

Joe Hills Auto Center

Stihl BG 50 blower

$150.00

M17

Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery Gift Basket

$130.00

M18

Marshall Jewelers

The Bardstown Hook Bangle Bracelet 14 carat Gold and Silver

$150.00

M19

Medica Pharmacy

Group of health care and beauty items

$100.00

M20

Newcomb Oil

$100 Fivestar Gift Card

$100.00

M21

Patrons Do-It-Best

Portable Propane Fire Pit

$120.00

M22

Promotional Wood Products

Rittenhouse Rye Barrel Head

$109.99

M23

Rock Solid Home Services

2 hours of labor

$240.00

M24

Salt River Electric

Electric Grill

$170.99

M25

Stephen Foster Drama Assoc.

2 season tickets to the 2021 Live at the Park Concert Series

$320.00

M26

Surely Shakes

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

M27

WBRT and Lowe’s

Char Broil 6 burner stainless steel grill with side burner and a searing burner

$489.00
           
      REGULAR ITEMS   
           

R1

Advance Auto Parts

Bucket of cleaning supplies

$30.00

R2

All of Tulip Moons

$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate

$75.00

R3

All of Tulip Moons

$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate

$75.00

R4

All of Tulip Moons

$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate

$75.00

R5

All of Tulip Moons

$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate

$75.00

R6

At Mary’s

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

R7

Barbara’s Interiors

$50 gift card-

$50.00

R8

Bardstown Art Gallery

2017 Kentucky Oaks Print

$50.00

R9

Bardstown Art Gallery

2017 Kentucky Derby Print

$50.00

R10

Bardstown Florist

$50 Gift card

$50.00

R11

Bardstown Sporting Goods

Rawlings Baseball Glove – Sandlot Series

$94.00

R12

Becky’s Vac Shop

2 packages of KIRBY vacuum cleaner bags…fit any Kirby

$27.00

R13

BJ’s Steak House

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

R14

Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill   

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

R15

Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill   

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

R16

Brown Heating and Air

Thermostat

$50.00

R17

Café Primo

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

R18

Cedar Fil Golf Course

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

R19

Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill  

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
   

Conway – Heaton

Thanks for the use of your Showroom!!!

  

R20

Conway – Heaton

Case of Motorcraft 5W 20 Motor Oil

$65.00

R21

Cozy Cottage

Gift Basket

$75.00

R22

Culvers Country Kwik Mart

6 bottles of Penzoil motor oil

  

R23

Doe Valley Golf Course

Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart

$80.00

R24

Doe Valley Golf Course

Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart

$80.00

R25

Down Home Bar BQ

Rib Dinner Certificate

$15.00

R26

Down Home Bar BQ

Rib Dinner Certificate

$15.00

R27

Guthrie Opportunity Center

$25 gift card

$25.00

R28

Guthrie Opportunity Center

$25 gift card-

$25.00

R29

Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

R30

Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

R31

Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

R32

Hair Company

$75 worth of Paul Mitchell products

$75.00

R33

Handy Food Mart

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

R34

Handy Food Mart

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

R35

Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center

Gift Package

  

R36

Hometown Manor Assisted Living

Gift Basket

  

R37

Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

R38

Hurricane Bay

$38 Cash Wash Card

$38.00

R39

Hurricane Bay

$38 Cash Wash Card

$38.00

R40

Jim Beam Distillery

Jim Beam Gift Box

$30.00

R41

Joetta Marie’s

$60 Gift

$60.00

R42

Just Baked

$25 Gift card

$25.00

R43

Kenny’s Cleaners

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

R44

Kentucky Railway Museum

4 adult train ride tickets

$76.00

R45

Keystone Cinemas

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

R46

Keystone Cinemas

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

R47

Kleentech

$99 Gift Certificate 3 rooms or one item upholstery cleaning

$99.00

R48

Kreso’s

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

R49

Kurtz Restaurant

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

R50

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R51

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R52

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R53

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R54

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R55

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R56

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R57

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R58

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R59

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

R60

Making Good Scents

Gift Basket

$40.00

R61

Mammy’s General Store

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

R62

Mammy’s Kitchen

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

R63

Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard)

CHI Products – Hair Spray, Shampoo, Gel, Infra Treatment

$55.00
   

Nelson County Gazette

Thanks for running our items!!!

  

R64

Oil Guys

Full Service Oil Change

$40.00

R65

Oil Guys

Full Service Oil Change

$40.00

R66

Peacock on Third

$50 gift card- I’ll pick up

$50.00

R67

Perfect Pools and Patios

4 gallons of Hampton Liquid Chlorine for swimming pools   

$25.00

R68

Pizza Hut

Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza

$18.00

R69

Pizza Hut

Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza

$18.00

R70

Pizza Hut

Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza

$18.00

R71

Pizza Hut

Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza

$18.00

R72

Promotional Wood Products

Jim Beam Rye Barrel Head

$89.99

R73

Promotional Wood Products

UK Pub Sign

$59.99

R74

Promotional Wood Products

Jim Beam Boot Jack

$30.00

R75

Rustic Rose

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

R76

Sav-a-Lot

Small charcoal grill   perfect for camping out 

$17.00

R77

Shaq and Coco

Candle

$42.00

R78

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Bud Light

$25.50

R79

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Budweiser

$25.50

R80

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Bud Select

$25.50

R81

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Busch Light

$23.31

R82

Southern Belles Salon

$25 Gift Certificate from Christina Cook

$25.00
   

State Farm Insurance – Glenn Koger

Thanks for the Pizzas!

  

R83

Stephen Foster Restaurant

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

R84

Stephen Foster Restaurant

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

R85

Stephen Foster Restaurant

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

R86

Stephen Foster Restaurant

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

R87

Stephen Foster Restaurant

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

R88

Surely Clean

$70 value -basic cleaning 1 or 2 bedroom home

$70.00

R89

Surely Clean

$70 value -basic cleaning 1 or 2 bedroom home

$70.00

R90

The Apparel and Awards Factor

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

R91

The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV

Gift Basket that includes a one year subscription, cookbook, coffee mug and coffee.

$80.00

R92

Toddy’s Liquors

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

R93

Umami Sushi

$25 gift card

$25.00

R94

Wendy’s

Four Combo Cards – $7.50 each

$30.00

R95

MVP Garden Center

$50 gift card

$50.00

R96

Rachelle Danielle Rose Gifts & Décor

$50 Bourbon

$50.00
           

