Get ready to bid at the 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction 1 p.m. Sunday
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 — The 60th Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction begins Sunday, Oct. 18th at 1 p.m. only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com, and also on the WBRT Facebook page.
The auction this year is once again being hosted by Conway-Heaton on North Third Street in Bardstown.
You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”
The complete list of available items is found below. You can also download a PDF copy of the list by clicking here.
Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday, Bid early, bid often!
|
60th Annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club Radio Auction List of Major & Regular Items
|
DONOR
|MAJOR AUCTION ITEMS
|
VALUE
|
M1
|
Affordable Truss Inc
|
$250 gift certificate
|
$250.00
|
M2
|
Anytime Fitness
|
6 months membership- new member
|
$210.00
|
M3
|
Bardstown Mills
|
12 50# Bags of Sweet Grain 12%
|
$113.00
|
M4
|
Bardstown Tourist Commission
|
$100 gift check for use at any Chamber member business
|
$100.00
|
M5
|
Bernheim Arboretum
|
One year family membership- I’ll pick it
|
$120.00
|
M6
|
Boone’s Butcher Shop
|
$500 Gift Card
|
$500.00
|
M7
|
Bullitt’s Winery & Bistro
|
Gift Basket
|
$100.00
|
M8
|
Buzick Lumber and Home
|
Mirror with wood frame
|
$150.00
|
M9
|
Cecil Family Eye Care
|
Sunglasses
|
$180.00
|
M10
|
Clark Jewelers, Inc.
|
Diamond earrings
|
$100.00
|
M11
|
Doe Valley Golf Course
|
Annual Membership for 2019
|
$250.00
|
M12
|
Donan, Thomas Atty
|
View of Wrapping Street” framed print by Paul Sawyier #333 Plate 1 1968 Kentucky Historical Society
|
$300.00
|
M13
|
GBA Printing
|
$100 Gift Certificate
|
$100.00
|
M14
|
Hampton Inn
|
Certificate for One Nights Stay
|
$125.00
|
M15
|
Haydon Materials
|
One Single Axle Load (10 tons) of Dense Grade Aggregate Stone
|
$100.00
|
M16
|
Joe Hills Auto Center
|
Stihl BG 50 blower
|
$150.00
|
M17
|
Log Still Distillery
|
Log Still Distillery Gift Basket
|
$130.00
|
M18
|
Marshall Jewelers
|
The Bardstown Hook Bangle Bracelet 14 carat Gold and Silver
|
$150.00
|
M19
|
Medica Pharmacy
|
Group of health care and beauty items
|
$100.00
|
M20
|
Newcomb Oil
|
$100 Fivestar Gift Card
|
$100.00
|
M21
|
Patrons Do-It-Best
|
Portable Propane Fire Pit
|
$120.00
|
M22
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
Rittenhouse Rye Barrel Head
|
$109.99
|
M23
|
Rock Solid Home Services
|
2 hours of labor
|
$240.00
|
M24
|
Salt River Electric
|
Electric Grill
|
$170.99
|
M25
|
Stephen Foster Drama Assoc.
|
2 season tickets to the 2021 Live at the Park Concert Series
|
$320.00
|
M26
|
Surely Shakes
|
$100 Gift Certificate
|
$100.00
|
M27
|
WBRT and Lowe’s
|
Char Broil 6 burner stainless steel grill with side burner and a searing burner
|
$489.00
|REGULAR ITEMS
|
R1
|
Advance Auto Parts
|
Bucket of cleaning supplies
|
$30.00
|
R2
|
All of Tulip Moons
|
$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate
|
$75.00
|
R3
|
All of Tulip Moons
|
$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate
|
$75.00
|
R4
|
All of Tulip Moons
|
$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate
|
$75.00
|
R5
|
All of Tulip Moons
|
$75.00 Spiritual Angelic Messages by Beth Gift Certificate
|
$75.00
|
R6
|
At Mary’s
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25.00
|
R7
|
Barbara’s Interiors
|
$50 gift card-
|
$50.00
|
R8
|
Bardstown Art Gallery
|
2017 Kentucky Oaks Print
|
$50.00
|
R9
|
Bardstown Art Gallery
|
2017 Kentucky Derby Print
|
$50.00
|
R10
|
Bardstown Florist
|
$50 Gift card
|
$50.00
|
R11
|
Bardstown Sporting Goods
|
Rawlings Baseball Glove – Sandlot Series
|
$94.00
|
R12
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
2 packages of KIRBY vacuum cleaner bags…fit any Kirby
|
$27.00
|
R13
|
BJ’s Steak House
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25.00
|
R14
|
Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill
|
$30 Gift Card
|
$30.00
|
R15
|
Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill
|
$30 Gift Card
|
$30.00
|
R16
|
Brown Heating and Air
|
Thermostat
|
$50.00
|
R17
|
Café Primo
|
$30 Gift Certificate
|
$30.00
|
R18
|
Cedar Fil Golf Course
|
$50 Gift Certificate
|
$50.00
|
R19
|
Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50.00
|
R20
|
Conway – Heaton
|
Case of Motorcraft 5W 20 Motor Oil
|
$65.00
|
R21
|
Cozy Cottage
|
Gift Basket
|
$75.00
|
R22
|
Culvers Country Kwik Mart
|
6 bottles of Penzoil motor oil
|
R23
|
Doe Valley Golf Course
|
Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart
|
$80.00
|
R24
|
Doe Valley Golf Course
|
Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart
|
$80.00
|
R25
|
Down Home Bar BQ
|
Rib Dinner Certificate
|
$15.00
|
R26
|
Down Home Bar BQ
|
Rib Dinner Certificate
|
$15.00
|
R27
|
Guthrie Opportunity Center
|
$25 gift card
|
$25.00
|
R28
|
Guthrie Opportunity Center
|
$25 gift card-
|
$25.00
|
R29
|
Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10.00
|
R30
|
Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10.00
|
R31
|
Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10.00
|
R32
|
Hair Company
|
$75 worth of Paul Mitchell products
|
$75.00
|
R33
|
Handy Food Mart
|
$20 Gift Certificate
|
$20.00
|
R34
|
Handy Food Mart
|
$20 Gift Certificate
|
$20.00
|
R35
|
Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center
|
Gift Package
|
R36
|
Hometown Manor Assisted Living
|
Gift Basket
|
R37
|
Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield
|
$50 Gift Certificate
|
$50.00
|
R38
|
Hurricane Bay
|
$38 Cash Wash Card
|
$38.00
|
R39
|
Hurricane Bay
|
$38 Cash Wash Card
|
$38.00
|
R40
|
Jim Beam Distillery
|
Jim Beam Gift Box
|
$30.00
|
R41
|
Joetta Marie’s
|
$60 Gift
|
$60.00
|
R42
|
Just Baked
|
$25 Gift card
|
$25.00
|
R43
|
Kenny’s Cleaners
|
$20 Gift Certificate
|
$20.00
|
R44
|
Kentucky Railway Museum
|
4 adult train ride tickets
|
$76.00
|
R45
|
Keystone Cinemas
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25.00
|
R46
|
Keystone Cinemas
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25.00
|
R47
|
Kleentech
|
$99 Gift Certificate 3 rooms or one item upholstery cleaning
|
$99.00
|
R48
|
Kreso’s
|
$30 Gift Certificate
|
$30.00
|
R49
|
Kurtz Restaurant
|
$30 Gift Certificate
|
$30.00
|
R50
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R51
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R52
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R53
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R54
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R55
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R56
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R57
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R58
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R59
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Card
|
$10.00
|
R60
|
Making Good Scents
|
Gift Basket
|
$40.00
|
R61
|
Mammy’s General Store
|
$30 Gift Certificate
|
$30.00
|
R62
|
Mammy’s Kitchen
|
$30 Gift Certificate
|
$30.00
|
R63
|
Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard)
|
CHI Products – Hair Spray, Shampoo, Gel, Infra Treatment
|
$55.00
|
R64
|
Oil Guys
|
Full Service Oil Change
|
$40.00
|
R65
|
Oil Guys
|
Full Service Oil Change
|
$40.00
|
R66
|
Peacock on Third
|
$50 gift card- I’ll pick up
|
$50.00
|
R67
|
Perfect Pools and Patios
|
4 gallons of Hampton Liquid Chlorine for swimming pools
|
$25.00
|
R68
|
Pizza Hut
|
Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza
|
$18.00
|
R69
|
Pizza Hut
|
Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza
|
$18.00
|
R70
|
Pizza Hut
|
Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza
|
$18.00
|
R71
|
Pizza Hut
|
Gift Certificates for Large Specialty Pizza
|
$18.00
|
R72
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
Jim Beam Rye Barrel Head
|
$89.99
|
R73
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
UK Pub Sign
|
$59.99
|
R74
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
Jim Beam Boot Jack
|
$30.00
|
R75
|
Rustic Rose
|
$50 Gift Certificate
|
$50.00
|
R76
|
Sav-a-Lot
|
Small charcoal grill perfect for camping out
|
$17.00
|
R77
|
Shaq and Coco
|
Candle
|
$42.00
|
R78
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Bud Light
|
$25.50
|
R79
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Budweiser
|
$25.50
|
R80
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Bud Select
|
$25.50
|
R81
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Busch Light
|
$23.31
|
R82
|
Southern Belles Salon
|
$25 Gift Certificate from Christina Cook
|
$25.00
|
R83
|
Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20.00
|
R84
|
Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20.00
|
R85
|
Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20.00
|
R86
|
Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20.00
|
R87
|
Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20.00
|
R88
|
Surely Clean
|
$70 value -basic cleaning 1 or 2 bedroom home
|
$70.00
|
R89
|
Surely Clean
|
$70 value -basic cleaning 1 or 2 bedroom home
|
$70.00
|
R90
|
The Apparel and Awards Factor
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25.00
|
R91
|
The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV
|
Gift Basket that includes a one year subscription, cookbook, coffee mug and coffee.
|
$80.00
|
R92
|
Toddy’s Liquors
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25.00
|
R93
|
Umami Sushi
|
$25 gift card
|
$25.00
|
R94
|
Wendy’s
|
Four Combo Cards – $7.50 each
|
$30.00
|
R95
|
MVP Garden Center
|
$50 gift card
|
$50.00
|
R96
|
Rachelle Danielle Rose Gifts & Décor
|
$50 Bourbon
|
$50.00