Obituary: Mary Sue Crady Holt, 83, New Haven

Mary Sue Crady Holt, 83, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday October 28, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Louisville to the late Beaven H. and Suda Miller Crady. She was a former employee of AT&T. She taught Sunday School and Bible School, she was a pianist, a former Lyons Homemaker, and a choir director.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buford “R.B.” Holt; one son, Michael Buford Holt; one daughter, Anita Holt; and one granddaughter, Valerie Jean Holt.

She is survived by one daughter, Robin (Gary) Vittitow of Hodgenville; two sons, Chris (Susan) Holt of New Haven and Tony (Sandy) Holt of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Holt of Buffalo; eight grandchildren, Robert Matthew Holt, Jon Wesley (Kellie) Holt, Mallory Leigh (John) Bradshaw, Hannah Shay (Devin) Parker, Sierra Laughren (David) Goldsmith, Sydney Meagan (Jesse) Beavers, Haley Brooke Holt, and Hunter Blake Holt; 11 great-grandchildren, Michael Briar, Cole, Kobe, Taylor, Kenadie, Bella, Kacie, Clayton, Hallie, Everly, and Jaxton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial is in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday Oct. 30, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

