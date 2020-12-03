Posted by admin

Santa Claus headlining annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade today at Dean Watts Park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 — Don’t miss this evening’s special 2020 edition of the Bardstown Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dean Watts Park!

The parade format was changed so that the floats and other entries will be stationary and located throughout Dean Watts Park. Instead of standing still and watching the parade pass by, observers will have the opportunity to drive past the floats and participating parade entries that will be parked and on display at the park. Visitors will be able to collect candy along with way if they wish.

SANTA CLAUS

And best of all, you won’t want to miss the arrival of “The Man” himself, Santa Claus!

“A Christmas of Hope & Service” is the theme of this year’s parade, and is being sponsored by WBRT AM/FM and WOKH-FM radio.

Parade participants are asked to follow facial covering and social distancing guidelines; parade observers are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through the park and view all of the entries.

Don’t miss the Nelson County Gazette’s first-ever parade entry, a 1956 Plymouth 2-door hardtop outfitted with Christmas lights from bumper-to-bumper!

The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m., so bring the family and come out and safely enjoy the parade!

-30-