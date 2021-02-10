Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Jaylin Marquise Conner, 26, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:34 a.m.

Laraze Marquel Williams, 20, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $40. Booked at 2:06 a.m.

Austin James Fulkerson, 18, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — auto — $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 8:38 p.m.

-30-