Obituary: Richard Maurice Shields, 94, Cox’s Creek

Richard Maurice Shields, 94, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 24, 1926, in Beaver Dam to the late Irvin Omey and Iva Mae Johnson Shields. He was the former pastor of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church. Other churches he served over his years of ministering in Kentucky include Palestine Baptist Church in Campbellsville, Eastwood Baptist Church in Eastwood, Mount Carmel in Ohio County, Magnolia Baptist Church in Magnolia, Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lebanon, Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church in Marion County, Double Springs Baptist Church in Waynesburg and Locust Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. He was a graduate of Vine Grove High School, received his Bachelors Degree from Georgetown College, attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Martha Stith Dowell Shields; one son, Richard Neal Shields; one brother, Irvin Omey Shields Jr.; and one sister, Ruby Nell Haven.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan Shields of Cox’s Creek; five sons, Alan Shields of Utica, Tom (Debbie) Shields of Camdenton, Mo., Paul (Karen) Shields of Indiana, Marty (Julie) Shields of Campbellsville, and Joel (Andrea) Shields of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Jo Ann Davis of Vine Grove; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for cremation and a memorial service will be at a later date in April.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

