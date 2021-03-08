Posted by admin

Obituary: Cecily Beaven Blair, 90, Bardstown

Cecily Beaven Blair, 90, of Bardstown, died peacefully Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home. She was born March 28, 1930, in St. Francis to the late Hugh Mattingly and Irene Elizabeth Hamilton Beaven. She was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother to her eight children then went and worked alongside her husband at Blair Food Mart for several years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the Bereavement Committee, Altar Society and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Joseph Francis “Joe” Blair; one sister, Martha Bowling; and one brother, Hugh M. Beaven, Jr.

She is survived by eight children, Michael Blair of Cox’s Creek, Cathy Basey and Mary Jo (John) Wherry, both of Louisville, John (Tina) Blair of Tennessee, Helen (Mike) Hord of Prospect, Tommy (Donna) Blair and Phil (Laura) Blair, both of Bardstown and Elaine (Mike) Ellis of Grayson County; one sister, Julia Sims of Hodgenville; one brother, Bill (Alice) Beaven of Louisville; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, with prayers at 6 p.m., and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that contributions go to, St. Joseph Elementary School, Bethlehem High School or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

