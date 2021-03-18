Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Maggie Elaine Beavers, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Matthew Dylan Druin, 20, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Joshua Carter Neal, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

