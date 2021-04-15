Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Brooklyn Paige Beard, 19, Magnolia, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

James Samuel Nichols, 19, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no brake lights. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

