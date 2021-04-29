Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Elvin Mustic, 26, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Beau Brandon Staten, 33, Bloomfield, no charge information available. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Rubicel Estrada Ordonex, 19, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Derrick Brandon Perdue, 35, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; failure to appear. Bond is $1,110 cash. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021.