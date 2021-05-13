Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Jacob Lee Richardson, 28, Lebanon Junction, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Tyler Shoemake, 28, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officeer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehice); criminal possession of a forged instrument; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; unlawful duplication of a university key. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

