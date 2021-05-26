Posted by admin

Ky. Standard, rest of Landmark papers purchased by Paduch-based Paxton Media

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 — The Paducah-based Paxton Media Group announced Wednesday the purchase of the entire chain of Landmark Community Newspapers — including the Kentucky Standard, Lebanon Enterprise, Springfield Sun, Pioneer News and the E’town News-Enterprise.

Landmark, based in Shelbyville, owned 47 newspapers, mostly community weeklies and a few daily newspapers. The deal was finalized this week, according to a report in the Paxton-owned Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

“We are very excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve.

The Landmark purchase includes 20 Kentucky publications. Paxton will now own 37 newspapers throughout Kentucky and a total of 120 publications across 14 states.

Landmark Community Newspapers traces its roots to 1966 when a group of eight local newspaper publishers decided to pool their resources and purchase a printing plant. The company was incorporated as Newspapers Inc. two years later. Newspapers Inc. was then purchased by Landmark Communications Inc. in 1973.

In addition to its Kentucky newspapers, the purchase includes Landmark’s publications in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

PMG will officially take over operations in early June, but there will be a transition period to PMG regarding systems and procedures, Paxton said.

