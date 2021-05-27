Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Damien Antwan Montgomery, 43, speeding, 20 mph over limit; rear license not illuminated; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degre – hallucinogen; failure to appear. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Edward Partipilo, 35, Sellersburg, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Iva Kay Barrett, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degre (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first-degree; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mollie Rovilla Autry, 42, Radcliff, speeding, 19 mph over limit; no insurance card; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-