Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Joseph Paul Spalding, 48, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; assault, third-degree, communicable bodily fluid. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Debra Ann Herdt, 37, Cox’s Creek, receiving stolen property under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dale Harris, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard Eric Conner, 50, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Ryan Wilkins, 34, New Haven, intimidating a participant in the legal process; unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-