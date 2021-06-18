Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Tomie Ronald DeGrande, 25, Punta-Gorda, Fla., assault, third-degree – police or probation officer. No bond listed. Booked at 9:01 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Maggie Elaine Beavers, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Rae Lush, 39, Louisville, receiving stolen property (firearm); receiving stolen property under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile, $10,000 or more but under $1 million; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Anthony Wayne Elkner, 26, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $884. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Blease Brown, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Melissa Sheree Chesser, speeding, 15 mph over limit; giving officer false identifying information; no registration receipt; no insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession; improper display of registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-