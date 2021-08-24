Posted by admin

Don Thrasher is guest Wednesday on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 — While candidates for next year’s primary must wait until November to file, there’s no shortage of people who are lining up to seek elective office.

DON THRASHER

Following former Magistrate Tim Hutchins’ announcement of his desire to run as a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive, Don Thrasher announced that he too plans to run as a Republican seeking the same office.

Thrasher will be the guest on Wednesday morning’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on WBRT from 11 a.m. to noon. Tune in to 1320 AM, 97.1 FM, the live stream at www.WBRTCountry.com, or watch us on BRTV Bardstown Cable Channel 19.

Incumbent Judge Executive Dean Watts will not seek re-election, meaning a wide-open race next year for the county’s highest office.

The earliest candidates can file for the 2022 race is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The deadline to file for next May’s primary is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

