Thrasher is guest Wednesday on ‘Bradford & Brooks’ to talk judge executive race

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 — Former GOP party chairman Don Thrasher is the scheduled guest Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to talk about his possible candidacy for Nelson County judge executive.

DON THRASHER

Thrasher announced his intention to run as a Republican for Nelson County judge executive recently following a news story that Tim Hutchins was interested in seeking the office as a Republican.

Tune in at 11 a.m. Wednesday to WBRT 1320 AM, 97.1 FM for “Bradford & Brooks” for hosts Jim and Margie’s interview with Thrasher about the issues he sees facing the future of Nelson County.

In late July, Thrasher announced the formation of a splinter group of conservative Republicans called the Nelson County America First caucus.

In a mailer sent to county Republicans, Thrasher blasted the local GOP for putting “old school” Republicans back in charge, and for rescinding a resolution passed while Thrasher was party chairman that censured Sen. Mitch McConnell for remarks he made critical of former President Donald Trump.

Incumbent Judge Executive Dean Watts will not seek re-election, meaning a wide-open race next year for the county’s highest office.

The earliest candidates can file for the 2022 race is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The deadline to file for next May’s primary is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

