Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Earnest Dwayne Jones, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 7:38 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Serge Moses Muhoza, 39, Houston, Texas, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Keeling, 34, Columbia, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Dylan Jordan, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melissa Lynn Jewell, 42, Bardstown, receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-