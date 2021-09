NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 — The Sara Evans concert planned for Saturday, Sept. 25th at The Amp at Dant Crossing has been cancelled.

According to the company, Evans was recently ill and remains on doctor’s orders to continue to rest her voice.

Those who have purchased tickets for the show will receive information in the next few days about how to obtain refunds through Ticketmaster.

-30-