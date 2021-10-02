Hosparus Health of Green River needs volunteers, offers free training in October

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 — Hosparus Health of Green River needs volunteers to support patients and their families in Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties, as well as volunteers to work in its Thrift Shoppe.

The not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization will offer free training for both types of volunteers in October. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the training that best fits their interests and schedule. All training sessions will meet in person at the locations listed below.

THRIFT SHOPPE. 9:30-11:30 A.M. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Campbellsville Shoppe, 1488 Old Lebanon Road, Suite B

Thrift Shoppe volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing donations; placing and straightening items on the sales floor; and assisting customers.

PATIENT/FAMILY SUPPORT. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hosparus Health Green River, 295 Campbellsville Bypass (directly behind Colton’s).

Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to hospice and palliative care patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the Hosparus Health care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families.

Hosparus Health volunteers must be in good health, have available transportation and complete an application and training session. All volunteers must receive an annual flu shot and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization needs volunteers of all interests.

Pre-registration is required prior to training. To register, or for general information about how to become a Hosparus Health volunteer, visit hosparushealth.org/volunteer or contact Carrie Truitt at 270.283.6377 or ctruitt@hosparus.org.

