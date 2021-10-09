Obituary: Adolfo ‘Gar’ Garcia, 91

Adolfo “Gar” Garcia, 91, died peacefully at home Tuesdsy, Oct. 5, 2021. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired as a supervisor from Blue Grass Cooperage. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He loved to golf, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and he rooted for U.K., most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was hard working, very generous, and a caring person who will be deeply missed.

ADOLFO “GAR” GARCIA

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66, Libby; one daughter, Burma; and one great-grandson, Aidan.

He was a devoted father to seven children, Wade Maddox, Burma Keller (Vic), Lisa Baskett (Mike), Adolfo Garcia III, Paula Stewart (Tim), Kim Graves (Andy), and Genevra Fields (Chris); 13 grandchildren, Chanon, Kelly, Julie, Heather, Amber, Dustin, AJ, Chad, Shain, Leslie, Devon, Andrew, and Megan; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-