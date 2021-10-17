Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Thomas Herman Spencer, 36, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-