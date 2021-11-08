Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Maurice Andre Maddox, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to or improper signal; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephaney Ann Fields, 52, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-