New education group members are guests on Wednesday’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ show

Margie Bradford and Jim Brooks, hosts of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 — The future of middle school education in the Nelson County School district will be discussed on Wednesday morning’s edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

Margie and Jim will have Bloomfield residents attorney Jack Seay and Courtney Higdon as guests. Both are board members of a new non-profit educational group called Nelson County Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, otherwise known as NCCARE.

The group was formed in response to the Nelson County Schools’ Local Planning Committee approval of a District Facilities Plan that will eventually mean the closure of Bloomfield Middle School in the process of shifting the district’s middle schools to the campus of one of the district’s high schools.

Tune in today at 11 a.m. for our hour on the future of education with "Bradford & Brooks!" We're on WBRT 1320 AM, 97.1 FM

