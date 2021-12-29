Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Angela Poynter, 39, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (more than 4 grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Micheal Ray Humphrey, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph William Hamilton, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Kenneth Wayne Mudd, 41, Bardstowm. assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.