‘Coffee with the Legislators’ set for 8-9 a.m. Monday at Fairfield Inn in Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Kentucky Sen. Jimmy Higdon, right, and state Rep. Chad McCoy speak at a previous “Coffee with the Legislators” session. (File photo)

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 — Nelson County’s state legislators will hold “Coffee with the Legislators” from 8-9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, at 1070 Morton Ave.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon and state Rep. Chad McCoy will be on hand to give a preview of this year’s 60-day legislative session. There will be time for individuals to speak one-on-one with legislators after the event.

The event is sponsored by the Nelson County Economic Development Agency

(NCEDA).

