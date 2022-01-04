Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Linda Angeline Glaze, 30, Wilmore, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 11:59 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jerico Paul Bentley, 31, Fairfield, fleeing or evading police. No bond listed. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Ashley Nicole Hill, 31, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $258 cash. Booked at 3:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Allen, 49, Lebanon Junction, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Jerome Dones, 55, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-