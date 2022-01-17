Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Tonya Jean Clark, 46, Louisville, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); rear license not illuminated; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Chesser, 44, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

