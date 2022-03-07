Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Pedro Rodriguez Pena, 21, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 4:55 a.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Traci Michelle Ruelas, 31, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Christopher Joseph Wolf, 36, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurice Andre Maddox, 43, Bardstown, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-