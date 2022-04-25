City utility work Monday to close parts of West Muir, South Fourth Street

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 23, 2022 — If you’re planning to be driving around downtown Bardstown Monday, be aware that utility work will mean the closure to two city streets during the day.

Starting Monday morning, South Fourth Street will be closed to traffic from West Muir Avenue to Payne Street. That afternoon, one block of West Muir Ave. will be closed between South Third and South Fourth Street.

The utility work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday. The roads will be open to traffic after about 3:30 p.m.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

-30-