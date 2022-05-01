Obituary: James H. Rogers, 81, Cox’s Creek

James H. Rogers, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born in New Haven on May 19, 1940. He was the owner and president of Mac Manufacturing Company.

He was very dedicated to his family and his company. His passion was problem solving and design. His talents led to innovations with barrel handling equipment to help change the warehousing industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Agnes Rogers; one infant son, Steve Rogers; and one sister, Agnes Mary Rogers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Williams Rogers of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Ellen (Chris) Calhoun and Susan (Jason) Rogers-Heath, both of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Grace Calhoun of Bardstown and Abigail (Drew) Dunaway of Birmingham, Ala.; five siblings, Larry (Cathy) Rogers, Rose Mary (Tom) Wargel and Joann (Donnie) Carrico, all of Louisville, Janette Rogers of Cox’s Creek, and Mike (Betty) Rogers of Shepherdsville; and many nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life to be held from 2–4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at The Rickhouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Loretto.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

