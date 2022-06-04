Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Brian Everitt Wright, 45, Cox’s Creek, flagrant non-support. No bond listed. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Brennen Lundy, 23, Willisburg, wanton endangerment, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.

Kenneth William Young, 54, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, 10 or more grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives; trafficking in controlled substance, carfentanil or fentanyl deritivatives. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 Friday, June 3, 2022.

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 34, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-