Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Laura Anne Roehm, 38, Springfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 42, Bardstown, manslaughter, second-degree. No bond listed. booked at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Charles Norton, 26, Rineyville, burglary, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

David Denell Carpenter, 43, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance,, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana (2 counts); driving on a DUI-suspended license; one headlight. No bond listed. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-