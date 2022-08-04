Friday ribeye box lunch fundraiser to support county Republican party

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 — A ribeye sandwich box lunch — grilled to perfection by the Nelson County Beef Cattle Association — will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Bardstown.

The $10 box lunch includes a sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie. The proceeds benefit the local Republican party.

Pre-orders are available, with delivery for orders of 10 or more lunches. Email trebrad11@gmail.com for information and pre-orders.

