Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Perry Kapri White Jr., 20, Lexington,, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Turner, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $125,000. Booked at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Lolita Ann Simonton, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-