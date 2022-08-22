Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Alexa Lynn Smith, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 45, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $183 cash. Booked at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alyson Nicole Moran, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no tail lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 3:33 a.m. by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathan Brent Greathouse, 37, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; resisting arrest; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-