Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Charles Eugene Clark, 42, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Daniel Sheppard, 30, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maceo Lee Tucker, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeanna Marie Thompson, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Richard Webb, 44, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

